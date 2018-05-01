POLITICS

Malcolm X Day proposal in Durham squashed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
There was hope in Durham that a single day could be dedicated to honoring the life and contributions of Malcolm X.

Durham officials said City Council member DeDreana Freeman put the proposal on an upcoming City Council agenda.

Freeman's hope was shot down and the item was removed Monday night.

"It was an administrative error. It did not go through the proper channels," said Durham Public Affairs Director Beverly Thompson. "It has not been approved by the mayor."

Mayor Steve Schewel, who is on vacation, could not be reached for comment.

ABC11 emailed Freeman to speak about the proposal but we have not yet heard back.

Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist.

He was assassinated while he spoke on February 21, 1965, in Manhattan, after being shot 15 times.
