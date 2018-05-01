Fayetteville mom charged with murder, neglect of disabled daughter

A Fayetteville mother is facing charges in the death of her disabled daughter and the severe neglect of another.Bertha Melvin, 68, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse, neglect and exploitation of disabled or elder adults.Authorities say 22-year-old Tial Melvin and 28-year-old Edna Melvin were both in the care of Bertha.Tial and Edna both have cognitive impairment and the mental capabilities of a child.Authorities say, while in the care of Bertha, both Tial and Edna became severely malnourished.Tial died as a result of the malnourishment on Feb. 3.Edna was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and she has since been released. She is in the care of the Department of Social Services.Bertha was arrested on April 30 and is currently at Cumberland County Detention Center where she is being held with no bond.Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.