Durham rabbi resigns following ethics complaint of sexual nature

A Durham rabbi has resigned following a complaint of a sexual nature, according to an attorney representing Judea Reform Congregation.This is the second complaint against Rabbi Larry Bach over his career. Back in 2014, prior to joining Judea Reform Congregation, Bach was reprimanded by the Central Conference of American Rabbis.Valerie Johnson, who is representing Judea Reform Congregation, said the Judea Reform Congregation Board found out about this latest complaint on April 6 and acted as quickly as possible to investigate.In a letter to the Judea Reform Congregation, Rabbi Bach admitted that he did not follow the terms of his prior reprimand. He also said the complaint was made by a non-member of the congregation.He wrote, in part:According to their website, Judea Reform caters to over 630 households.Rabbi Emeritus John S. Friedman, who previously served as Rabbi for Judea Reform Congregation acknowledged the difficult moment, but described leadership as "great," the program as "strong," and pledged the congregation will "continue to grow and prosper and do all the things that a Jewish congregation should do."In a statement, Rabbi Steven A. Fox, Chief Executive Officer of CCAR wrote:NOTE: The "congregation" mentioned in the statement from the CCAR is not the Judea Reform Congregation.A CCAR spokesperson could not release further information about the 2014 complaint.