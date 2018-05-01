Vigil held for Fayetteville woman murdered 4 years ago

NOW: dozens gathering and holding a memorial at Cross Creek Cemetery to remember Shaniqua Simmons. She was murdered four years ago today. The homicide is still unsolved. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/DGzFwkf2wX — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 1, 2018

Dozens of people came together to hold a vigil at Cross Creek Cemetery to remember a woman who was murdered four years ago.18-year-old Shaniqua Simmons and 29-year-old Jacoy Mahorn were, in the Cambridge Arms Apartments. Officers arrived on the scene to discover the glass door of one of the apartments shattered and both people dead.Four years later, family and friends are still remembering Simmons."I wish she would have been here to meet my daughter, Aubrey, and I wish she were at my wedding," said Simmons' best friend, Alexis McDougal.Simmons' mother told ABC11 that life hasn't been the same without her youngest daughter. She's had to seek counseling to help get her through the pain."It's really hard for me to accept the way she passed, but I have God with me," Clotilda Barnes said.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department showed up to support and assure the family they have not stopped working the case."Just like four years ago today, we're optimistic as we were then that we can get this thing solved," said detective Daniel Johnson.As the wait continues, Simmons' mom had heartfelt words for her daughter."I love you. I miss you. Save a spot for me up there," Barnes said.