You've heard of food trucks, but what about a flower truck?

(Eleanor Elizabeth Photography)

Courtney "Fashionista"
A few years ago, I started treating myself to a small bouquet of flowers during my weekly grocery shopping trip. Eventually, I became pretty passionate about discovering new flower types and attempting to make my own arrangements. Call me basic, but I literally gush over some nice flowers.

When I discovered Petals on the Go, a flower truck locally based in the Triangle, my reaction was nothing short of ecstatic. I made it my mission to visit them asap and was finally able to during NCMA's Art and Bloom festival.

ENJOYING FRESH BLOOMS WITH PETALS ON THE GO

Once I arrived at the truck, I couldn't wait to pick myself out a bouquet. Each arrangement was so bright, colorful and beautiful, but I finally decided on one that I couldn't take my eyes off of. In addition to selling and arranging these gorgeous bouquets, I learned that the owner, Amanda, also grows some of the flowers at her home garden. To say that I wasn't jealous of Amanda for having the coolest job on the planet, would be a complete lie.

MY MINI FLOWER PARTY

When the Petals on the Go truck isn't making appearances at local Raleigh events, they make stops at private parties and even host their own. At these events, they teach guests how to make their own floral arrangements or flower crowns. Some of their most popular stops are for bridal showers, girls night out parties and corporate events.



During my visit, Amanda was sweet enough to help me make my very own flower crown and it totally made my life! My crown was a colorful display of roses, daisies, baby's breath and thistle. It was a fun, but easy craft and if it were socially acceptable I'd probably wear mine every day.



Lately, I've been trying to indulge more in the things that bring me happiness and visiting Petals on the Go was such a great experience for me. I'm excited to expand on this little love of mine by to taking one of Amanda's floral arranging classes next! You can get more information on Petals on the Go flower parties or find the truck by visiting their website here. Also, they have some events coming up just in time for Mother's Day!

