A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning for Raleigh's newest skyscraper, the First National Bank (FNB) Tower.The 22-story tower will be located downtown at 501 Fayetteville Street in City Plaza.FNB will occupy the building and there will be luxury apartments as well as retail and office spaces and a rooftop pool.Mayor Nancy McFarlane and bank executives are scheduled to attend a 10 a.m. ceremony.