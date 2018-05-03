1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Alamance County/Randolph County line.

Deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at a home when someone with a shotgun fired at least one round at them.

A spokesman said during a news conference Thursday morning that the shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. at a home on Oak Grove Church Road after two Alamance County deputies and one detective responded to a disturbance call.

Arriving officers repeatedly told the suspect to stand down. At some point, the suspect fired at least one shotgun round and the officers returned fire, killing him.

The sheriff's office said that even though the suspect fired a shot, it's unknown whether he fired directly at the officers.

The three deputies involved have been put on administrative leave, as is standard. No law officers were injured.

The identity of the suspect will be released following an autopsy.

WGHP contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingalamance county newscrimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News