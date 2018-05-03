ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill

Film fans are being offered the chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Film fans are being offered the chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill.

It's part of a competition on social media which is running in line with Red Nose Day USA.

The winner will be flown to London to meet Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1999 romantic comedy.

Curtis will give the winner a tour of the film's famous sites including Portobello Road Market and William Thacker's bookshop.

Then they will have lunch with Grant himself, a picnic in the film's titular location.

To top it off, the lucky winner will stay at the Ritz.

The very hotel where Anna Scott, played by Julia Roberts, stayed in the film.

LINK: Enter to win Hugh Grant Notting Hill picnic
