Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh

Donnie's choice: BBQ Bacon Burger, available as a turkey or beef burger and described as a "spiced-up weekend barbecue on a bun," topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh jalapenos and barbecue sauce

Mark's choice: Thanksgiving Day, "like Thanksgiving leftovers on a bun," made with fresh ground seasoned turkey, stuffing, Paul's house-made orange-cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash and mayo

Paul's choice: Wahlburger's signature Our Burger

Great news, the day has finally come - the Wahlburgers in downtown Raleigh is officially open.The company announced Friday morning that their restaurant next to ABC11's studio on Fayetteville Street has opened, marking its first location within North Carolina."Our family is excited to open our first North Carolina restaurant in Raleigh, and we appreciate the opportunity to become part of the community," said Mark Wahlberg.The Wahlburgers hosted a limited engagement opening Thursday night.Created by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, the chef-inspired menu features an emphasis on fresh, simple food that highlights some of his family's favorites including:"We preach being involved in the community to our team, it's embedded in our culture, and we are beyond ecstatic to open in one of the fastest growing cities in the country," said owner Greg Pranzo in a news release. "We look forward to being a good neighbor and are beyond thrilled with the overwhelming positive response we have already received from the community."