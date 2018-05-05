SPORTS

Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley using off-season to impact youth

EMBED </>More Videos

Todd Gurley is once again using the offseason to help positively influence the youth. (WTVD)

By
Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley is once again using the offseason to help positively influence the youth.

Gurley was recently in Raleigh helping out his friend, Tye Smith, at a youth football clinic and previously hosted his own camp in Tarboro.

Gurley is coming off his most successful season in the NFL. The Rams running back rushed for over 1300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Two-time pro bowler was named first team all-pro, offensive player of the year and the rushing touchdowns leader last season.

Gurley said growing up he was just like any other kid, crediting his success to dedication and hard work.

The Rams recently chose to exercise the fifth-year option on Gurley's contract.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflfootballTarboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Conduct investigation led to resignation of Panthers' DBs coach
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Show More
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
Herd of horses on NC island welcome new member
Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's chance of getting pregnant
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
More News