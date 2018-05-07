EDUCATION

Ms. Kirtina Jones named Durham County Teacher of the Year

1 day ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Durham Co named teacher of the year. (WTVD)

One day ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Durham County named the teacher of the year.

Ms. Kirtina Jones is a 14-year veteran teacher. She spent a few years teaching first graders. Now, she teaches second.

On Monday, Ms. Jones was greeted with a surprise -- a bright bouquet of flowers. It's in this format she learns of her newest accomplishment -- Durham County Teacher of the Year.

"I'm very surprised! On my gosh! I'm extremely surprised," Jones said. "This is an awesome surprise, I am blessed!"

Carolyn Paugh is the principal at R.N. Harris Integrated Art/Core Knowledge Magnet school. She says it's Ms. Jones's love for her students and dedication that makes her worthy of the award.

"No matter where these children come from, no matter what kind of obstacles they present, she is right there 180 percent with them," she said.
