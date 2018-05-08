COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

A gorgeous spring walk at Duke Gardens

Michelle Rogers, CPT
DURHAM (WTVD) --
On a lovely mid-April Saturday, I went to one of the best places in this part of North Carolina for a beautiful spring walk - Sarah P. Duke Gardens.

Located on the campus of Duke University in Durham, this gorgeous facility boasts 55 acres and five miles of walking paths on a varied terrain.

The gardens are comprised of four sections: Historic Gardens, Doris Duke Center and Gardens, H.L. Blomquist Garden of Native Plants, and the W.L. Culbertson Asiatic Arboretum.

Inside the main entrance is a visitor's center where you can grab a map.

It also has a staffed information desk, restrooms, and a small gift shop.

Duke Gardens is a popular venue for weddings, prom photos, and other special events this time of year.



It's quite busy on the weekends, and the day I was there was no exception. But still, we had no problem getting around.

If you're looking for a beautiful place to spend a few hours walking and exploring, Duke Gardens is the perfect destination!

If you go

Admission is free; however, a parking fee is charged for the lot inside the entrance.

Free parking is available on the weekends in a large university parking lot at the corner of Yearby Avenue and Anderson Street, a short walk to the gardens.

Duke Gardens is open from 8 a.m. to dusk, 365 days a year.

The address is 420 Anderson St., Durham, NC, 27708.

For more information, visit their website.

Michelle Rogers is an ABC11 Community Influencer and a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 accomplish their fitness and weight loss goals, and improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
