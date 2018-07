Lindsley Bowen opened the charming shop four years ago.

Entering a little jewelry shop in the heart of downtown Hillsborough is like walking back in time.Lindsley Bowen opened Carlisle and Linny Vintage Jewelry four years ago. The shop features antique jewelry from the late 1800s to the 1970s. There are brooches, earrings and chokers.You can also find beaded vintage handbags, hats and clothing from local designers.Bowen will celebrate the store's fourth anniversary this Saturday with cake, refreshments and live music.