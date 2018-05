Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh

.@NC_Governor: Budget proposal is one for “everyday North Carolinians” that prioritizes education and teacher raises between 5%-14%. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/KOLq1xnenp — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) May 10, 2018

MORE from @NC_Governor: $130M boost to education, including school safety & mental health. “Teachers shouldn’t have to take to the streets.” Adjusting tax cuts to “only middle class” will pay for package. @ABC11_WTVD @NCDemParty @ncae @NCGOP pic.twitter.com/vC7wmyoh70 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) May 10, 2018

On Thursday Governor Roy Cooper unveiled his updated budget proposal, promising millions in new spending for education, public safety and raises for all state employees.The proposal, titled " Common Ground Solutions ," comes just days before the General Assembly is planned to return to Raleigh on May 16 for its short session - the same day as a planned teacher rally that's expected to draw at least 15,000 educators."My budget will show that we value and respect state employees," Cooper said a news conference at the Department of Administration. "This budget invests in the right priorities."Overall, Cooper's budget totals $24.5 billion , including $112 million in new spending for teacher salary increases that range from five percent to 14 percent. The proposal also allocated $130 million towards improving school safety, $75 million towards new school and classroom construction, plus a stipend of $150 for every teacher to offset costs on school supplies, among other things."We need to get to at least the national average in teacher pay in the next four years - 37th in the Country is totally unacceptable," Cooper declared.To account for the new spending, Cooper announced he'd like to see tax cuts only for those making less than $200,000.The 133-page budget proposal covers much more than education; Cooper has also proposed spending increases for prison safety and security, expanding Medicaid and severe weather recovery efforts."This budget is for every-day North Carolinians," he said.Republicans were swift in their criticism of the budget proposal, labeling Cooper's ideas " failed tax and spend policy ." Earlier this week, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate President Phil Berger announced their own budget proposal of $23.917 billion - more than $500 million less than the governor's budget."Legislative Republicans, unlike Gov. Cooper, have learned from the failure of Democrats' liberal tax-and-spend economic schemes," Berger asserted . "Last year our members passed a responsible plan that promised a generous teacher pay raise and lower taxes for working families - and this year we'll work quickly and efficiently to build on those promises."Berger also announced a $356.7 million surplus this year, and a projected revenue surplus of $276.5 million in 2018 to 2019.