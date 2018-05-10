Cary swimmer gets lessons from Olympians

Zach Brown, a senior at Athens Drive High School, is being categorized as one of the best up and coming butterfliers in the nation.Brown, who will swim at NC State in the fall, is getting ready to swim at the USA National Championships in July, in hopes of making the Junior National team.USA Swimming put together a small group of swimmers who they are calling the next wave of elite butterfliers in the United State, Brown is one of them.Brown just returned from the US Olympic Training Center where he and 20 of the top butterfliers in the nation were mentored by Olympians.He currently ranks 4th for the 200 yard fly short course for 17-18 year olds with a time of 1:43.96 and 5th for the 200 Fly long course meters with a time of 1:59.00.Brown hopes to continue his swimming success at NC State in the hopes of one day competing at the Olympics.