SOCIETY

Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the outrage on a caged tiger at a prom in Florida.

Eyewitness News
MIAMI, Florida --
Things got pretty wild at a prom in Florida, and some parents were not happy.

The theme of this year's prom for Christopher Columbus High School was 'Welcome to the Jungle.' A caged tiger rolled into the dance at a hotel in Miami.

The tiger then paced in its cage while performers used fire to entertain prom-goers.

One parent says she wasn't just concerned for the safety of the students, but also the animals.

"That tiger was in distress - the reason he's pacing up and down, up and down with his tail going the way that is going and his ears all folded back is showing you distress," said Maria Castellanos.

The school is defending its decision to bring a tiger to prom, saying it was never harmed nor in danger, and was not forced to perform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypromflorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News