More than 6,000 people are without power in Raleigh due to a fallen tree limb.According to Duke Energy, the fallen tree limb damaged the company's equipment.The outage is in the area of the Millbrook and Wakeview neighborhoods.It was first reported around 11:20 a.m.The North Raleigh Driver License office in the Spring Forest Pavilion Shopping Center was closed due to the outage.Power is expected to be back on around 1:30 p.m.