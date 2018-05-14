SPORTS

Panthers sign former UNC receiver Howard

EMBED </>More Videos

Former UNC receiver Bug Howard hopes to stick with the Carolina Panthers.

By
CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Panthers coach Ron Rivera singled out Bug Howard after practice on Saturday, saying he was impressed by No. 11.

General Manager Marty Hurney must have agreed, signing Howard along with three others after the tryout. Joining Howard on the roster (for now) C Kyle Friend, G Quinterrius Eatmon and DE Karter Schult.

Howard had more than 2,000 yards receiving at UNC and 18 touchdowns in his four seasons. He went undrafted last year and was waived by both the Colts and Browns.

In other moves, the Panthers released Russell Shepard and in the process trimmed more than $2 million in cap space. Shepard was asked to take a pay cut but refused. He had 17 receptions last season and one TD.

Watch the video to hear from Howard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina PanthersUNC Tar HeelsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News