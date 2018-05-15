GOP leaders prepare to show teachers the 'facts' at Wednesday rally

GOP leaders said there have been five consecutive pay raises and on Wednesday, folks who are around the General Assembly will get a reminder on their phone.
Those who are in the vicinity will likely see an advertisement pop-up through Twitter or mobile web browsers.
"We know they'll be standing around with their phones and we want them to have the facts," said NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse.
The pop-up advertisement is an interactive website that will show the salary increase and in state compensation teachers received based on how many years they've been working.
"We want them to have the facts," explained Woodhouse, while he navigated the website. "If you're a 19-year teacher, since 2013 you've had a 27.7 percent increase."
The GOP launched the online campaign to highlight strides made in the Republican-controlled legislature.
"That doesn't mean we don't think we need to do more," he said.
The party is spending thousands of dollars to push out the website, as thousands of people are ready to rally and march.
School districts have canceled classes so educators can demonstrate.
"It's really irresponsible," said Woodhouse. "The people who are unjustifiably being attacked (Wednesday) are the parents and the students who ought to be at school and he parents who ought to be at work. They (teachers) decided to exert maximum pain on parents and students during exam time.
The GOP has argued that teachers are fighting the wrong people.
"They ought to go protest the Democrats of five years ago," said Woodhouse. "The Democrats are the ones who furloughed teachers. The Democrats are the ones who cut teacher pay."
ABC11 showed the website to NCAE President Mark Jewell.
He said the salaries are grossly behind what other states are paying.
"Smoke and mirrors with this General assembly. We are $9,000 below the national average," said Jewell.
The association said teachers want resources.
"This isn't about D or R. This is about the children of North Carolina. We have a huge teacher-shortage crisis," said Jewell.
In addition to the website rollout, the GOP is also writing a check to Coconut Charlie's in North Raleigh and offering parents a place to bring their kids Wednesday.
Woodhouse said the money would ordinarily be spent on political campaigns.
"It's not a perfect situation. We're not a daycare operation. We're not an education operation. We are doing something to help some parents out. It's not a perfect solution. The perfect solution is for the kids to be in school where they belong," said Woodhouse.
As of now, there are still some space available for students. If interested, you can sign up here.