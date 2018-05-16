ACTS OF KINDNESS

Rockingham County teacher shows ABC11 reporter act of kindness during March for Students

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On a day when teachers rallied together, asking legislators for better pay and working conditions, one of them proved just how kind-hearted educators can be.

During Wednesday's March for Students, ABC11 reporter Gloria Rodriguez was out in the rain, speaking to teachers about why they were rallying.

Well, one special education teacher from Rockingham County wasn't going to let the reporter get wet.

That's right, Phoebe Harrison walked right up next to Rodriguez and held out her umbrella, shielding the reporter during her live shot.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It was a simple act of kindness that wasn't going unnoticed.

"I have to give a shout out here," Rodriguez said live. "Thank you so much! You just were so kind to just bring this umbrella ... I'm just so surprised ... that really goes to speak to the heart of teachers."

Harrison said her students are the main reason she's in the field.

"I work in a special needs classroom with self-contained students, and I have a student that is mainly nonverbal, but when he begins to speak words and mimic others in good ways ... it just makes us excited that he's learning because every child could learn," she explained.

Harrison, like many other educators, works two other jobs.

"I do have two other jobs. I work security at the Coliseum and I do driver's ED, and I still make under $50,000 as an educator with master's pay so ... it's rough out here and that's why we're marching, we have to bring awareness to schools and education not being fully funded."

But for Harrison, it's not about the money.

"It's tough but we do it because we love it, not for the money."
