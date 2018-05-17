TRAFFIC

Johnston County elementary school mourns the death of 8-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A Johnston County elementary school is mourning the death of an 8-year-old student.

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Johnston County elementary school is mourning the death of an 8-year-old student.

Lucy Hutchins died in a crash Wednesday morning.

Her father and older sister survived.

The entire community is in shock after the crash.

Wednesday, just after 11 a.m., 42-year-old Douglas Hutchins was traveling with his daughters Ella and Lucy along a stretch of NC 42 near Woodberry Drive.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Hutchins swerved to the right, went down a steep embankment, hit a tree stump and flipped the car.

Lucy died from her injuries.

"It's just sad that her life ended so quickly, ya know?" said neighbor Danielle Watkins. "She had a lot to live for....And today I will have to tell my daughter that her best friend has passed away."

Douglas is in serious condition. Ella is in good condition. Lucy was a student at River Dell Elementary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficjohnston county newstraffic fatalitieschild killedcrashClaytonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash in Delaware kills father, 4 daughters
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News