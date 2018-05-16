N.C. State to honor former stars Chubb, Warren

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Two of the best to wear Wolfpack red and white will have a commemorative jersey on display at the venues they starred in.
Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft will have his No. 9 hanging at Carter-Finley Stadium. Chubb, the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, set school records for sacks and tackles for loss.
In addition, football coach Dave Doeren will designate a #9 patch to a "standout" player.
Truly a blessing!! Used to look up at the numbers in the stadium & just hope mine was next! Crazy how time flies!! Thank you @NCState & all of #WolfpackNation https://t.co/QsXRvF6wVE— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) May 16, 2018
Along with Chubb, Mario Williams also wore No. 9 and was the first pick in the 2006 NFL draft.
"I am very humbled by this honor and wish I could share it with my Wolfpack teammates," said Chubb. "NC State will always be a very special place for me and having my name up in Carter-Finley Stadium is a dream come true. I was very proud to wear No 9 because of Mario Williams and hope that future players wearing it will be proud to represent me as well."
Congratulations to @TonyWarrenJr!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 16, 2018
Excited to add TJ's jersey to the @PNCArena rafters
https://t.co/wMNC5eUIwd pic.twitter.com/xQ10ZCppV0
Basketball star T.J. Warren only spent two years at N.C. State, but left a major impact with his 24.9 points per game.
Warren, who wore No. 24, will have his jersey hanging among other elites at PNC Arena. A Durham native, Warren is with the Phoenix Suns.
"I'm very proud to be honored along with all the other former great players in Wolfpack history," said Warren. "NC State is a very special place."
Ceremony dates and times are yet to be determined.