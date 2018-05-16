SPORTS

N.C. State to honor former stars Chubb, Warren

(NC State University)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two of the best to wear Wolfpack red and white will have a commemorative jersey on display at the venues they starred in.

Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft will have his No. 9 hanging at Carter-Finley Stadium. Chubb, the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, set school records for sacks and tackles for loss.

In addition, football coach Dave Doeren will designate a #9 patch to a "standout" player.



Along with Chubb, Mario Williams also wore No. 9 and was the first pick in the 2006 NFL draft.

"I am very humbled by this honor and wish I could share it with my Wolfpack teammates," said Chubb. "NC State will always be a very special place for me and having my name up in Carter-Finley Stadium is a dream come true. I was very proud to wear No 9 because of Mario Williams and hope that future players wearing it will be proud to represent me as well."



Basketball star T.J. Warren only spent two years at N.C. State, but left a major impact with his 24.9 points per game.

Warren, who wore No. 24, will have his jersey hanging among other elites at PNC Arena. A Durham native, Warren is with the Phoenix Suns.

"I'm very proud to be honored along with all the other former great players in Wolfpack history," said Warren. "NC State is a very special place."

Ceremony dates and times are yet to be determined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Flames deal Dougie Hamilton in 5-player deal with Hurricanes
Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
Sabres make Rasmus Dahlin first overall pick; Hurricanes take Andrei Svechnikov at No. 2
Another offseason, another injection of Hurricanes hope
Utah's selection of Grayson Allen gets Mitchell's instant approval
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News