Hurricanes can be a major threat to North Carolina and even impact the Triangle.

Here's information on how to be ready:

What to Do Before, During and After the Storm


Before the Storm

  • Purchase the recommended emergency supplies.

  • Monitor weather reports on ABC11 for updated information.

  • Store enough drinking water to last several days.

  • Bring your pets indoors.

  • Clear your yard of any loose or unsecured objects.

  • Tape or board windows to reduce the risk of broken glass.

  • Get extra cash. ATMs may be out of order after a severe storm.

  • Keep your car fueled and ready to go.

  • Leave your home if asked to evacuate.

During the Storm

  • Stay inside, away from windows, skylights and glass doors.

  • Keep supply of flashlights and extra batteries handy. Avoid open flames, such as candles and kerosene lamps, as a source of light.

  • If power is lost, turn off major appliances to reduce power "surge" when electricity is restored.

  • Listen constantly to a battery-operated radio or television for official instructions.

  • If in a mobile home, check tiedowns and evacuate immediately.

  • Store valuables and personal papers in waterproof containers on the highest level of your home.


Why do we say "Turn around don't drown"

Flooding is one of the most common effects of hurricanes we see in the Triangle


What is storm surge?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Steve Stewart says storm surge is the most powerful weapon a hurricane has

What's the Saffir-Simpson Scale?
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Hohmann explains how hurricanes are ranked on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

History: Hurricane Hazel's path
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Hohmann recalls the path and the wrath of 1954's Hurricane Hazel.


After the Storm

  • Remember that you may not have immediate access to your home. Emergency rescue crews, power crews, and other personnel may be attending to special needs. Roads could be blocked, power lines could be down, and people may be trapped and in need of assistance.

  • Make sure that you have current identification. You may have to pass through identification check points before being allowed access to your home/neighborhood.

  • Avoid driving, as roads may be blocked. Avoid sight-seeing, or entering a storm ravaged area unnecessarily. You could be mistaken for a looter.

  • Avoid downed power lines, even if they look harmless. Avoid metal fences and other metal objects near downed lines.

  • DO NOT use matches in a storm ravaged area, until all gas lines area checked for leaks. (Keep flashlights and plenty of batteries at hand.)

  • Avoid turning the power on at your home if there is flooding present. Have a professional conduct a thorough inspection first.

  • Consider having professionals/licensed contractors inspect your home for damage and help in repairs. This includes electricians, as well as professionals to inspect gas lines, remove uprooted trees, and check plumbing. Remember that downed or damaged trees can contain power lines that can be a hazard.

  • Use a camera or camcorder to record thoroughly any damage done to your home, before any repairs are attempted.

  • In certain areas, the flooding rains that accompany a storm can create pest problems. Be aware of potential pest problems in your area, such as mice, rats, insects or snakes, that may have "come with the storm".

  • Telephone lines will likely be busy in the area; use a phone only for emergencies.

  • Flooding brings with it the risk of waterborne bacterial contaminations. You should assume that the water is not safe and use properly stored water, or boil your tap water.



Important Phone Numbers
N.C. EMERGENCY INFORMATION & REPORTS
  • English & Spanish: (888) 835-9966

  • Hearing Impaired: (800) 735-8262



ELECTRICITY



TELEPHONE
  • AT&T: 800-288-2020

  • CenturyLink: 800-672-6242

  • Verizon: 800-483-1000, Spanish 800-743-2483

  • In case of medical emergency or fire, please call 911.
