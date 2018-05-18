DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Durham City Council wants to know how you would spend $500,000

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bull City is poised to be the next home for "participatory budgeting." (WTVD)

By
The Bull City is poised to be the next home for "participatory budgeting," a process by which residents will directly choose how and where to spend a small percentage of the city's budget.

According to members of the City Council, a pending vote in Monday's meeting will set aside anywhere from $500,000 to as much as $2.5 million, and set up a process by which residents ages 13 and up can submit ideas to spend the money (the full city budget is expected to be around $500 million).


"It's a vote of confidence in democracy," council member Mark-Anthony Middleton tells ABC11. "Bus shelters, neighborhood gardens, clean ups, mentoring programs. You just don't know what they're going to come up with and that's part of the excitement."

Middleton adds that there will be a steering committee that oversees how residents can pitch and vote on ideas, but that's also part of the debate he expects to have with his colleagues on Monday.

"I tell folks all the time that you can only spend money once in governance."

Durham would not be the first to engage residents in this way. The City of Greensboro adopted participatory budgeting in 2015, including $500,000 divided equally among the five City Council districts for residents to decide upon for capital projects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdurham county newsbudgetfinanceDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Police searching for dark vehicle tied to overnight drive-by shooting in Durham
Durham man remains hospitalized after lightning strike
Kroger to host career fair for employees affected by Triangle closures
Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
More durham county news
POLITICS
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News