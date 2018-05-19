FOOD

Visiting the State Farmers Market? What you need to know before you go

It's summertime! And one thing we love to do in the summer is visit the State Farmers Market.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's summertime! And one thing we love to do in the summer is visit the State Farmers Market.

Planning a trip? Here's what you need to know before you go.
Where's it located?
1201 Agriculture Street
Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
When is it open?
Monday thru Saturday 5 a.m - 6 p.m. Sundays 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
What's there?
It's 30,000 square feet of land for North Carolina farmers to sell fresh produce, plants, and other specialty items produced on local farms. Plants are available starting in March and local fruits and vegetables are sold throughout the growing season.

What about the shoppes?
Along with produce, you can also find meats, cheeses, crafts, bakery items, custom picture framing, a market grill, and N.C. wines. There is a wide variety of specialty shops with old-fashioned candies, N.C. gifts, soaps, and lotions.

Restaurants

Market Grill -- Serves breakfast and lunch.Open Mon-Sat 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Seafood Restaurant -- Serves fresh seafood quick and easy. Open Mon. - Sat. 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sun. 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
State Farmers Market Restaurant -- Serves fresh country cooking for breakfast and lunch. Open Mon. - Sat. 6:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Sun. 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

More information here.
