First Alert Mode: Showers, storms expected throughout the day

It will be an unsettled start to the weekend as tropical moisture continues to be drawn northward.
Showers and thunderstorms will be around throughout the day, but will be most numerous in the afternoon.
Heavy rain with any shower or thunderstorm can produce localized flash flooding.
Much of the activity will taper off during the evening hours.
