NC incident management team departs for Hawaii to assist with volcano response

Lava oozing from Kilauea volcano (AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Ten experienced emergency managers and fire service officials from North Carolina departed Saturday for Hawaii.

They will be serving on an incident management team requested by Hawaii's state emergency management agency as a response to the erupting Kilauea volcano.

The NC team will work from an emergency operations center in Hilo, on the big island of Hawaii.

The team consists of one state emergency manager and nine county and local emergency managers and fire officials.

Team members come from emergency management agencies in Bladen, Gates, Lee, McDowell, Moore, and Onslow counties; fire departments in Cary, Charlotte and Greensboro and from NC Emergency Management.

The team is expected to arrive in Hawaii Saturday evening and will be there for two weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanoraleigh news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News