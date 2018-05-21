WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Investigators looking into money former Wake County Register of Deeds spent at Florida resort

Newly released search warrants show investigators are still looking into money spent by former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick.

Records show former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick shows she deposited $875,365 between August of 2010 and January of this year all in cash



Riddick was charged in December with six counts of embezzlement of funds by public officers and trustees.

Four people, including the former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick, have been indicted for allegedly stealing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office.



A search warrant application, dated May 3, shows investigators obtained Visa card statements, which showed transactions from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 at South Seas Island Resort in Florida.

The search warrant also states Riddick used cash to pay for expenses at other resorts.

In total, Riddick is accused of embezzling more than $900,000 of $2.3 million found missing from the office during an investigation by the SBI.

A previously-filed affidavit said a search of two personal banks accounts belonging to Riddick showed she deposited $875,365 between August of 2010 and January of 2017, all in cash.

Troy Ellis, Riddick's courier, was accused of taking $50,000 in 2015.

Veronica Gearon, the former Wake County Register of Deeds recording supervisor, was said to have taken more than $80,000 since 2011.

Murray Parker, indicted on three counts, was accused of stealing more than $74,000 since 2010.
