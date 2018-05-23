Officials offer $10K reward for information on 2016 Clayton murder

Town and state officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the 2016 murder of a Clayton man.Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 24-year-old Garrett Howard Bridges was shot and killed after two suspects entered his home on Herndon Court.Police believe Bridges knew the suspects; however, they do not have any information on the possible leads.On May 18, Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Bridges' murderer(s).His incentive is being paired with $5,000 from Clayton police.Officers are continuing to investigate with the State Bureau of Investigation.Those with information are asked to call Clayton police at (919) 553-4611, the NC State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500, or detective J.P. Linder at (919) 553-0158.