Officials offer $10K reward for information on 2016 Clayton murder

Garrett Bridges (Credit: Clayton police)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Town and state officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the 2016 murder of a Clayton man.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 24-year-old Garrett Howard Bridges was shot and killed after two suspects entered his home on Herndon Court.

Man shot to death in Clayton
Officers found a man shot to death on Herndon Court in Clayton early Saturday morning.


Police believe Bridges knew the suspects; however, they do not have any information on the possible leads.

On May 18, Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Bridges' murderer(s).

His incentive is being paired with $5,000 from Clayton police.

Officers are continuing to investigate with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Clayton police at (919) 553-4611, the NC State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500, or detective J.P. Linder at (919) 553-0158.
