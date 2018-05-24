PETS & ANIMALS

Family: SC rattlesnake bite victim picked up snake, snake didn't fall from tree

A rattlesnake is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

COLLETON COUNTY, NC --
The family of a South Carolina man who was bitten by a rattlesnake while kayaking on the Edisto River is speaking out, claiming the original story isn't accurate.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue originally reported 28-year-old Michael Adams was bitten by the snake when it fell from a tree into a kayak, but his cousin is saying that's not true.

Man critical after being bit by rattlesnake while kayaking in SC
A 28-year-old man received two bites after a rattlesnake fell from a tree into his kayak.


Kyle Colquitt told WCIV that Adams paddled over to what he thought was an alligator in the water.

But when he realized it was a snake, Colquitt said Adams reached down and picked it up, not knowing it was venomous.

The "baby" rattlesnake bit Adam three time on his hand.

The kayakers then paddled to a nearby house and called for help.

Adams kept the snake with him throughout the incident so doctors would be able to identify it to administer the proper treatment.

He is said to be in good condition at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeman injuredanimalSouth Carolina
PETS & ANIMALS
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News