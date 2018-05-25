ANIMAL

Bear spotted at Duck Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Town of Duck Police spotted a black bear roaming the beach (WTVD)

DUCK, N.C. (WTVD) --
A black bear was spotted along the east side of Duck Beach on Thursday.

The bear was reported seen north of the Research Pier and only along the east side of Duck.

There haven't been any recent sightings and authorities are hoping the bear makes it way back to a more suitable habitat.

The Duck police are continuing to monitor the situation.

The Town of Duck recommends that residents secure their trash cans, supervise pets and remove any food sources outside of their homes.

If you see the bear, do not approach it. You can report sightings to the Dare County Dispatch at 252-473-3444.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearbeachesanimalwild animalsnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road
Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News