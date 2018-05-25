SOCIETY

Thousands descend on downtown Raleigh for Animazement

EMBED </>More Videos

Animazement comes to downtown Raleigh. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
If you see people in downtown Raleigh in costume on Memorial Day weekend, it's likely they are in town for Animazement, a Japanese animation and culture convention at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Thousands are expected to attend the event which features concerts, educational panels, merchandise, and artwork.



The convention provides a big boost to the downtown Raleigh economy during the Memorial Day weekend when many travel to the mountains or coast for the unofficial start of summer.

Animazement is an educational nonprofit with a mission to provide an introduction to Japanese Language and Culture, through the world of Japanese Animation and Manga.

Animazement is an all-volunteer fan-run convention. It runs through Sunday.

Cosplay fans flock to Animazement in downtown Raleigh.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentraleigh newsEpic Cosplaycostumed characterscostumesentertainmentDowntown RaleighRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
Durham creates racial equity task force
Bourdain published book with writer mocked for Olive Garden review
Redhead, bagel and llama emojis coming soon
Duke grad's charity chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for wedding donations
More society
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
2018 Espy Awards: Honoring the best in sports
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News