Fuquay-Varina High School gets first title in girls soccer

FINAL | @FuquayVarinaHS girls soccer defeats Myers Park 1-0 in the 4A state championship. It’s the first girls soccer state title for the Bengals. Highlights and postgame reaction tonight on #ABC11 t 6. @fvhsbengals pic.twitter.com/iPib4ruNe3 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 26, 2018

On Saturday at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh, the Bengals of Fuquay-Varina won their first girls soccer state championship.Fuquay-Varina defeated Myers Park 1-0 in the girls 4A state title game.The lone goal came in the second half from Katelyn Laux.Amaya Gill was named the most valuable player for the Bengals."It's amazing," said senior goalie Kristen Davis. "We have practiced for so many days and I'm so excited for the girls. It's been since 1999 since we even got this far and we definitely made history here. I'm so proud of us.""It means so much to me," Gill said. "I'm so happy that we got it and I'm so proud of everybody on the team. It means a lot.""It's the best feeling ever," said Laux. "It hasn't exactly sunk in yet but it's amazing. I just got chills all over me."