Fuquay-Varina High School gets first title in girls soccer

EMBED </>More Videos

On Saturday at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh, the Bengals of Fuquay-Varina won their first girls soccer state championship. (WTVD)

By
On Saturday at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh, the Bengals of Fuquay-Varina won their first girls soccer state championship.


Fuquay-Varina defeated Myers Park 1-0 in the girls 4A state title game.

The lone goal came in the second half from Katelyn Laux.



Amaya Gill was named the most valuable player for the Bengals.


"It's amazing," said senior goalie Kristen Davis. "We have practiced for so many days and I'm so excited for the girls. It's been since 1999 since we even got this far and we definitely made history here. I'm so proud of us."

"It means so much to me," Gill said. "I'm so happy that we got it and I'm so proud of everybody on the team. It means a lot."

"It's the best feeling ever," said Laux. "It hasn't exactly sunk in yet but it's amazing. I just got chills all over me."
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News