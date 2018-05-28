PIT BULL ATTACK

5-year-old Mooresville girl attacked by family's pit bull

File photo of a pit bull ( BILL STARLING)

MOORESVILLE, NC --
A 5-year-old girl sustained serious injuries Sunday afternoon after she was attacked by her family's pit bull, officials said.

The incident happened on Burke Circle in Mooresville.

Neighbor Larry Davis told WSOC he called 911 without knowing the cries for help were coming from the little girl.

"I heard a bunch of screaming and hollering so I called 911," Davis said. "Why he (the dog) did that, I have no idea."

Officers said the dog had the child by the head and shoulder and continued to be aggressive when emergency responders arrived.

The dog had to be subdued by fire and police officials until Animal Control arrived.

Neighbor Sarah Toby said her father rushed to help the child as soon as he heard the screaming two houses away.

"He had to put the dog in between his legs and grabbed his collar and there was another man holding him as well," Toby said. "It had her hair, so they had to cut her hair, and her scalp was kind of messed up because it pulled her scalp."

Other neighbors said the dog had killed a small dog across the street.

"It ran over there and started attacking the dog and then it (the other dog) died," Toby said. "Cases like this, it makes pit bulls look not as good. They're adorable. Not all of them are that mean."

The child was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center but was released later in the day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pit bullpit bull attackchild injurednorth carolina newsNC
PIT BULL ATTACK
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
Police investigating pit bull attack on Lower Manhattan subway
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Raleigh owner defends her dog after attack on neighbor's pup
More pit bull attack
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News