Harnett County woman fatally shot in domestic incident, sheriff says

A well-being check became a murder investigation in Harnett County on Tuesday afternoon.Deputies responded to the 100 block of Watchmen Lane in Cameron about noon and found the body of 28-year-old Jennifer Cantu. It appears that she had been shot.Deputies arrested and charged 29-year-old Plemon J. Aker with first-degree murder. Aker was taken into custody near the victim's home. He was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza when he was stopped at the intersection of NC Highway 87 and Centennial Parkway in Cameron.A weapon was found in the vehicle.The sheriff's office said Aker is being held in the Harnett County Sheriff's Office Detention Center under no bond.Aker has cooperated with authorities and gave a full statement, the sheriff's office said."It just makes you wonder. You really don't know what people are going through and what's going on with them," said one resident, who was identified only as Kimberly. "It's almost as if should I have reached out? Should I have seen if she was OK?"Harnett County deputies said they believe Aker and Cantu were in a relationship. Friends and neighbors said she lived in the home alone with her pets."I always told Jennifer maybe you guys should go to therapy. He thought it was a great idea when she suggested it so I don't understand how it would lead to his," said Monica Zerby who was friends with Cantu. "All around just an amazing person. Always had a smile on her face."