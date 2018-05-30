Cumberland County deputies are investigating after a man walked into an Exxon gas station claiming he had been shot.The incident happened at the Exxon near Owen Drive and Gillespie Street.According to ABC11 crews on scene, the man said he left the store, headed down Gillespie Street, and was shot in the back once he got to the Relax Inn.The man then walked back to the gas station for help.The unidentified victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center; the extent of his injuries is unknown.No information about the suspect was released.