Gynecologist sues woman for $1M for posting negative reviews

A gynecologist is suing a woman for $1M over bad online reviews she posted. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, N.Y. --
Gynecologist Joon Song is suing Michelle Levine for bad reviews she posted on Yelp, Healthgrades and other sites.

Levine wrote the comments after receiving a bill she says did not reflect the services received.

Her review mentioned what she called the office's crooked business practices. Song's attorney says that's defamation.

Song is suing Levine for damages plus legal fees. Levine has since deleted her reviews and says she has spent $20,000 fighting the case.

"It's been kind of a nightmare. I just have this doctor that's been suing me for a Yelp review and he won't go away," said Levine.

She also told WCBS-TV that she does not regret writing the reviews and will continue to do so.

A spokesperson for Yelp says New York needs stronger laws to protect reviewers from lawsuits.
