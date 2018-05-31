SPORTS

South Granville softball squad aims for 10th title

The South Granville softball team is looking for its 10th state title this weekend. (WTVD)

CREEDMOOR, NC (WTVD) --
The South Granville softball team is looking for its 10th state title this weekend.

The team takes on Franklin at UNC-Greensboro for a best two-out-of-three series, with the winner taking home the state championship.

The seniors on the South Granville team have been to state championship weekend each of their four years, winning in 2015, 2016 and losing in 2017.


The loss last year is something they said is propelling them this year.
