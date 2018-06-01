Wake Forest PD investigate after 21-year-old woman shot

Woman shot in Wake Forest on Jubilee Court. (WTVD)

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Wake Forest Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found shot around midnight, very early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Jubilee Court. The woman was taken to WakeMed by EMS with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody, but police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150. All calls are confidential.
