Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since 2002

Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since '02 (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fuquay-Varina baseball team is the 2018 state champion.

The Bengals defeated Ardrey Kell in a best-of-three game series to claim the title.

Fuquay lost to the Knights in game one on Friday night but battled back to win game two and three.

It is the first baseball title for the Bengals since 2002.
