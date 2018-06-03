SPORTS

Wild rally: Duke's 11-run 9th beats Campbell 16-8 in NCAAs

(Shutterstock)

ATHENS, G.A. --
Chris Crabtree hit the go-ahead three-run double in Duke's 11-run ninth inning to rally past Campbell 16-8 in Saturday's elimination game at the NCAA Tournament's Athens Regional.

The second-seeded Blue Devils (41-16) trailed 8-5 before putting together their huge inning, which included two-run singles from Chris Proctor, Max Miller and Chase Cheek.

Duke had lost to Troy on Friday and trailed 8-1 before Saturday's game was stopped for roughly 90 minutes in the sixth inning due to lightning.

It was Duke's first win in the NCAA Tournament since 1961, with 2016 marking their only other appearance since that win.

Jeff Hahs and Christian Jones each hit homers for the fourth-seeded Camels (35-26), who had lost to regional host Georgia earlier Saturday.

Graeme Stinson (4-1) took the win, allowing no hits or runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Logan Bender (5-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs in two innings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdukesportsbaseball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Flames deal Dougie Hamilton in 5-player deal with Hurricanes
Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
Sabres make Rasmus Dahlin first overall pick; Hurricanes take Andrei Svechnikov at No. 2
Another offseason, another injection of Hurricanes hope
Utah's selection of Grayson Allen gets Mitchell's instant approval
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News