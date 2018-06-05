TRAFFIC

Johnston County man injured in crash involving go-kart, stolen car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Johnston County man is sent to the hospital after his go-kart was hit by a car (WTVD)

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Multiple agencies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County involving a go-kart and reportedly stolen vehicle.

The NC State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 10:30 Saturday night along Old Fairground Road near Stephenson Road near Benson when a vehicle collided with a go-kart.

Off-camera, a man who works near the scene of the crash said the area has had many vehicle incidents. The county's ongoing issues have caught the attention of state leaders.

"That's where we partner with Governor's Highway Safety Program and looking at six different counties across the state predominately who had a large number of rural roadway collisions. And Johnston County happens to be one of those counties," said NCSHP Sgt. Michael Baker.

NCSHP said the driver of the go-kart was identified as 60-year old Keith Mangum.

He was ejected during the crash, and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.

"When you put an ATV, regardless of its stature, whether it be 4-wheeler or a go-cart vs. a (3,000)-to-5,000-pound vehicle, it's an equation for disaster," said Baker.

As of Tuesday, Mangum was listed in good condition.

Investigators found a 2006 Acura RL passenger vehicle abandoned about a half mile from the crash and said they believe the driver fled on foot. That vehicle was reported stolen.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is handling the stolen vehicle portion of the investigation.

It's not known whether Mangum will face charges for improperly operating a go-kart.

"Investigators believe the go-kart that was being operated didn't have any type of head lamps or tail lamps," Baker said.

If you have any information on this case, call the Johnston County Sheriff's Office or North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

To learn more about the Governor's Highway Safety Program, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashjohnston county newsBensonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash in Delaware kills father, 4 daughters
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News