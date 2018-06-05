PETS & ANIMALS

'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home

EMBED </>More Videos

"I knew it smelled like something bad," said Dylan Zelenka who lives next door. (WTVD)

By
CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
When Clayton Police arrived at the home, it was already too late to save the dogs.

"The house was filthy," described Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand. "There were bugs and maggots ... It was a pretty foul, disgusting scene."

Officers found four dogs in all at the home in the 200 block of E. Stallings Street. They were locked inside cages with no food or water and owners who had abandoned the house - leaving the animals to die.

"Three of these dogs were deceased. One dog's body was badly decomposed. One dog was barely clinging to life," Myhand said.

The lone dog still breathing had to be euthanized not long after.

"I knew it smelled like something bad," said Dylan Zelenka who lives next door.



It was Zelenka who called 911 last Thursday to alert police to the suspicious smell on Stalling Street.

"I said it smells like death over there. You need to get somebody over here," Zelenka said.

Five days after the disturbing discovery, Clayton Police along with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year old Willis Hodges on Tuesday morning, in Smithfield.

Police said Hodges inherited the home from his mother and lived there with a woman, her adult son, and their four dogs.

But, when they all moved out, at least a month ago, they allegedly left the dogs to fend for themselves.

"We actually heard animals inside a little bit after they left," Zelenka said. "I assumed they took them."

Hodges is booked inside the Johnston County jail facing felony animal cruelty charges.

Chief Myhand is using the case to remind people about the public resources available if you can't take care of your animals.

"We have an animal control officer, the county has an animal shelter," Myhand said. "Any of those places would gladly take the animal over being left inside an abandoned house to die."

The Clayton Police investigation is ongoing - the chief saying more charges and additional arrests could come.

The dogs' remains were taken to NC State Veterinary Center. Necropsies will be performed to determine official causes of death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal abusejohnston county newsClaytonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News