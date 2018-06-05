SPORTS

UNC recruit passing on Heels for the pros

(Credit: Tar Heel Illustrated)

By
One of Jordyn Adams' greatest attributes as a baseball and football player is his quickness. Turns out, he makes decisions with some speed as well. The 17th overall pick in last night's MLB Draft, Adams said today he'll forgo college football and baseball at UNC to begin his pro baseball career.

He's got $3.5M reasons in the immediate why that was really the only choice to make, but Adams told Fox Sports West that baseball has always been his first love. "I've played it my whole life so I've been stuck to the sport of baseball... I shouldn't pass it up when it's offered to me at this time."

He also took to twitter to thank Larry Fedora and the fans of North Carolina for their understanding:

There's no getting around the fact that losing Adams to pro baseball is a stinging blow to UNC's football program. Two guys who'll try and assuage that pain? Adams' fellow class of 2018 signees Dyami Brown of Charlotte and Antoine Green of Florida. Both are rated 4-star WR recruits. Brown enrolled early in January in order to participate in spring ball.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncbaseball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Flames deal Dougie Hamilton in 5-player deal with Hurricanes
Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
Sabres make Rasmus Dahlin first overall pick; Hurricanes take Andrei Svechnikov at No. 2
Another offseason, another injection of Hurricanes hope
Utah's selection of Grayson Allen gets Mitchell's instant approval
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News