Star of Pre-K Graduation dancing viral video shares reaction

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --It's the Pre-K graduation moment lighting up the internet.
Five-year-old Aubrey Toby, a student at Christian Prep Academy in Durham, made sure to add a little pizzazz to the ceremony, dancing across the stage, before culminating with a spin - much to the delight of the crowd.
The 26-second video was shot by Toby's godfather, who posted it on Instagram.
For Charlyne Thomas, Aubrey's Pre-K teacher, the dance meant much more than just a lighthearted moment.
"She's just developed. Developed being in the classroom, intermingling with her friends, and just learning and developed. She's just sprouted, like a butterfly," explained Thomas, who is in her first year teaching at the school.
During our interview, Thomas shared a drawing that Aubrey had made for her earlier that day, noting the 5-year old's overall artistic abilities.
This is Aubrey's first time in an organized classroom; her dance representing a major leap to the center of attention.
"All of a sudden, she's on the news. And Aubrey runs in - and she's like 'that's me on TV. Am I star?' And I'm like 'Yeah baby, you're a star.' It was crazy," said Malcolm Toby, Aubrey's dad.
He's still surprised by the strong reaction the video has garnered.
" Utter disbelief. I wasn't prepared for it at all. Like I said, I know my child. She loves the attention, she loves just playing and things like that. But when she started walking off and the spin happened - I was't expecting that at all, I wasn't ready for htat. Um... yeah, it was crazy," said Toby.
Thomas added she was also surprised by the 5-year old's dance, noting they had gone over the graduation procedure.
Toby danced to 'Can't Stop The Feeling'' by Justin Timberlake during the graduation ceremony, which took place at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
Wednesday, Toby said she was excited to move onto kindergarten, and expressed hopes of becoming a doctor someday.