More than 70 million people in the US have a record. That's nearly 1 in 3 adults. Unfortunately, being released presents a whole new set of obstacles, perhaps none more difficult than securing and keeping stable employment.Listen to how Juan Nelson with StepUp Durham is building bridges to opportunity and how you can help them close the gap. ReCity exists to create connections that catalyze the restoration of the city. By leveraging the assets of our community & partnering with existing organizations, we create access to education and job opportunities for disconnected youth through training & apprenticeship programs founded upon a mentoring relationship.