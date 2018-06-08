Taco Bell contest rules stated that if either NBA finals team won a road game at the home arena of the other team during the finals, everyone would win the taco.
The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 110-102 in Cleveland.
As part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, patrons will be eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13.
The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018
