EDUCATION

NC high court: Superintendent can administer public schools

(Shutterstock)

North Carolina's highest court says legislators can shift substantial control over public schools that educate 1.5 million students to the elected superintendent.

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the 2016 law allowing state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson to administer some education funds, oversee charter schools and hire senior-level aides does not violate the constitution. The decision means Johnson can manage day-to-day operations of the school system, subject to rules adopted by the statewide Board of Education.

The state constitution says the school board will "supervise and administer" public schools and the money to run them, while describing the superintendent only as the school board's "secretary and chief administrative officer."

The superintendent's seemingly lesser role has been the norm since North Carolina's post-Civil War constitution was adopted 150 years ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschooleducationpublic schoolsupreme courtNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News