Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter

Early Friday evening, multiple videos of a second incident involving Kyron Hinton, the man at the center of a case that led to felony indictments against three law enforcement officers, was released.The clips include cell phone video and dashboard cameras, some of which was blurred out to protect the identity of uninvolved individuals at the hospital.The incident happened this past weekend after Hinton called 9-1-1 to report a person had been shot. Minutes later, his mother called Wake Emergency Dispatch and told them that Kyron "feels like someone wants to hurt him."At the scene, EMS and Wake Sheriff's deputies found Hinton sitting down where they evaluated him.In the background of the video, a dog can be heard barking. During the first incident on April 3, a deputy's K9 lunged at Hinton.On Monday, a day after his arrest, Hinton's advocates Kimberly Muktarian and Diana Powell said they believed the dog's bark triggered an episode, highlighting his mental issues."Absolutely, his mother even mentioned it. His mother said he began to fall apart when he heard the dogs bark," Kimberly Muktarian said."It's mental health issue, substance abuse issues," Powell said. "And again, he's in crisis."As he was assisted to the ambulance by deputies and EMS, Hinton's mother was walking next to him.Hinton called out for "Yashua" multiple times during the incident.Once in the ambulance, deputies and EMS had difficulty strapping Hinton in to fully evaluate him and proceed with treatment.Hinton screamed for his mom, saying 'they got needles.'A law enforcement officer tried to calm him down, saying "You're good, relax, just breathe."Hinton's mom responded to his pleas, saying "I'm right here, Ky,'" as she tried to reassure him.EMS and deputies stressed they were trying to assist him, at one point saying, "We're not here to hurt you, we're here to help you."Despite those reassurances, Hinton continues to scream, saying 'They're trying to kill me."During multiple points, law enforcement instructed Hinton to stop kicking, though a deliberate kick cannot be seen in the provided videos.EMS explained to Hinton the ongoing situation, telling him 'You're having a psychotic episode - and that's all right."Hinton asked law enforcement for his mother to come with him to the hospital.At the hospital, he was cited with misdemeanor assault on a government official during the encounter. He was given the citation while in the hospital.In a statement regarding the incident, Wake Sheriff's Deputies wrote:ABC 11 is expected to receive more video from inside the hospital Saturday morning.