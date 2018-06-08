SPORTS

Wolfpack football gets a new look

NC State opens its season on September 1 with a fresh new look. (WTVD)

The return of college football isn't for another few months. NC State will open its season on September 1 hosting James Madison, but the pack is giving their fans a reason to get excited now.

NC State football released a video on Twitter Friday morning displaying its new look.

The new uniforms still have the traditional red and white jerseys and pants as well as the alternate black uniforms.



The biggest change is the addition of two stripes on the shoulders of the jerseys. On the red jersey there is now a white trim on the collar and two white stripes on the shoulders.

The white jerseys have a red trim on the collar and red stripes on the shoulders, while the black jerseys have white collars and white stripes outlined in red on the shoulders.

The pants no longer have the stripe down the side. Instead, they have the Tuffy logo on the right hip and the word 'Wolfpack' down the left side of the leg.



The helmets also no longer have the 'S' on the side but rather the Tuffy logo.
